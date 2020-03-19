Love stories

Yes, we’re living in a time of uncertainty, but something we’ve learned is that love always prevails. Amid the global coronavirus outbreak, the world has set aside the nonsense and joined in showing extra love and support to their loved ones. In efforts to keep everyone safe, ironically, social distancing has become the new way to show you the people around you that you care about them. And these days, sons, daughters, neighbors, friends, and everyone in between are getting creative with how they’re showing their love and affection.

Now more than ever, the world could use positive news and stories that remind us that this too shall pass, and we’ll be able to hold our loved ones close again. Scroll through the gallery to learn about the love stories that are warming our hearts – some might even make you cry tears of endearment!

Goodnight everyone. 🌎🌙♥️

How sweet is this? This son is visiting his father, who lives in an assisted living facility, even if it’s through a window.

This 80-year-old woman received a loving surprise from her neighbors, who all sang happy birthday to her. Our hearts!

The grandchildren of a 95-year-old woman stood at her front lawn to sing her Happy Birthday! Now, that’s love!

This newly-engaged woman went to visit her grandfather to share the good news of her engagement.

Actress Gal Gadot took a moment to remind the world that “we’re all in this together.”

Right now it’s all about the foot shake!

We all know music is an instant mood-lifter!

There’s no better time to watch a projected film with your neighbors.

