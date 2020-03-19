Yes, we’re living in a time of uncertainty, but something we’ve learned is that love always prevails. Amid the global coronavirus outbreak, the world has set aside the nonsense and joined in showing extra love and support to their loved ones. In efforts to keep everyone safe, ironically, social distancing has become the new way to show you the people around you that you care about them. And these days, sons, daughters, neighbors, friends, and everyone in between are getting creative with how they’re showing their love and affection.

Now more than ever, the world could use positive news and stories that remind us that this too shall pass, and we’ll be able to hold our loved ones close again. Scroll through the gallery to learn about the love stories that are warming our hearts – some might even make you cry tears of endearment!