She explained to her followers the importance of wiping down counters, cleaning floors and using Clorox to decrease virus spread.

The actress likes to keep her creativity thriving with painting supplies and recently started her artistic skills with an avocado painting. She is proof you don’t need much to have a chic interior design. In her video, fans get a glimpse of her bedroom that has the perfect sunset view overlooking the New York virescent nature.

The In The Heights star is keeping her days minimalist as well while watching Netflix documentaries and enjoying some mochi ice cream at her apartment in NYC. If she is not disinfecting her home, she is practicing sound bowl meditation in her balcony.

Dascha is now hosting a podcast/TV series on Netflix called Brown Love where she celebrates her Latina upbringing and shares topics about Afro-Latinidad, machismo and Latinxs in Hollywood.