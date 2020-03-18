©GettyImages One of Mercedes’ favorite neighborhoods is La Candelaria

When she feels romantic, she visits La Candelaria, the neighborhood in the center of the city that has preserved its colonial architecture. To people watch and experience popular culture, she visits the Plaza de Mercado de Paloquemao. To meet up with friends, she goes to Zona Rosa or to Parque de la 93, contemporary-style areas where some of her favorite restaurants are located, like the excellent Harry Sasson or the Italian cafe Il Pomeriggio. Also, the store Artesanías de Colombia is a mandatory destination to appreciate artisanal crafts from all over the country. “My house has the best onces. My daughter Lorenza is always making little cakes, cookies, and all sorts of sweets.” Onces are a Bogotá tradition of having a hot beverage in the middle of the afternoon with something on the side.

©GettyImages Colombia and the rich traditions of its artisans are often a starting point

Just like her designs, the history of the city is defined by its appreciation and celebration of nature. Birds have been part of her collections, such as Aves del Paraíso, and Pajaritos. Her deep connection with the city’s mountains began when she was a child. “I grew up in the hills of Niza. I walked to the Colegio Helvetia school every day. I remember walking through pastures to go eat ice cream at Carulla. Today those areas are full of buildings,” she remembers. “I live on the eastern mountain, in El Retiro. I have a terrace where I can watch the sunrise and from where many afternoons I watch Bogotá turn crimson red in the east as the sun sets. When the sky is blue (Bogotá has the most beautiful sky color in the world) I have fun looking for white clouds to paint on my iPad.”

Her dog Milú is her companion for walks through the eastern hills and the first one to get on the elevator when going to their country home outside of the city. “My favorite place has always been Cucurubá, our farm in Tenjo, Cundinamarca, in the native forest where my soul makes peace with the universe,” she reveals. Another place she visits to feel inspired is the moors. When she wants to feel inspired, she organizes a family trip to La Chorrera, “a waterfall on the road between Bogotá and Choachí and Chingaza, an amazing moor where sunflowers caress the sky. Always hoping to find a bear wearing glasses.”

Each and all of her pieces have a process and history behind them. Colombia and the rich traditions of its artisans are often a starting point. Her obsession with researching these legacies began with her fascination with pre-Columbian earrings. She studied at the Escuela de Artesanías del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes de México and has taken courses to learn how to work with all types of materials, including iron, glass, and wood.

©Instagram @mercedessalazar Mercedes’ obsession with researching Colombian legacy began with her fascination with pre-Columbian earrings.

The collaborative aspect is also key. Her products are handmade by master artisans and sold in over 19 markets. She has developed projects with incarcerated women, with the coffee chain Juan Valdez, and recently with the designer Carolina Herrera. “My life in Bogotá has been happy. My childhood was spent playing games in the neighborhood, like hide and seek, cops and robbers, doorbell pranks, and selling cookies,” she emphasized. “My favorite memory is seeing my dad in a red Toyota Land Cruiser on Sundays waiting for us all to get in to take us to eat the city’s best obleas in Dulces Petronita.” This dessert, consisting of arequipe (Colombia’s version of dulce de leche) sandwiched between two wafers, competes with cuajada con melao for her favorite.

“After getting out of the Liceo Francés, where I went for one year, in the afternoons I would go to my grandmother’s house and as soon as Maria opened the door, I could smell the dulce de brevas, and there were some happy days when she would prepare sopa de indios rellenos de cuajada for lunch. For dessert, there was esponjado de curuba. I could recreate that house and all of its nooks and crannies. It’s all so perfectly preserved in my memory that I get nostalgic just thinking about it.”

24 HOURS IN BOGOTA

Start the day with a walk on the mountain, by the ravine La Vieja brook (Avenida Circunvalar ) between the native trees in the eastern part of the city—a very beautiful place that’s worth seeing. Have breakfast at Brot; along with its delicious bread, it has some very good pan de yuca. Walk through the Zona Rosa, where you can find several designers that I like, such as Olga Piedrahita, and Pepa Pombo. In the El Retiro shopping area are Johanna Ortiz, María Helena Villamil, Maaji, and Mercedes Salazar. If you’re in the mood for typical Colombian food for lunch, Andrés DC is a good choice in this neighborhood.