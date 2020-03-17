Anuel AA proves that you must always approach life with style — especially when you’re jumping into a jacuzzi on the balcony of your penthouse! The Urbano artist took to his personal social media page to share a video of himself showing off some serious bling while he was enjoying the built-in jacuzzi on the balcony of his $4.5 million penthouse. In the video you can see the extent of the jacuzzi as the Soldado y Profeta performer showcased some suave dancing techniques with his followers.

In the caption to the video, Anuel gave a shoutout to his fiancé and Colombian Tusa songstress Karol G for filming him in the jacuzzi while he was listening to Tego. You can see that the Urbano rapper is dressed in very sporty gear and several rings and his signature chain with his face on it.