Gal Gadot is without a doubt a true Wonder Woman. She juggles her role as a mother and wife with her work, which landed her a part in one of the most recent DC Comics productions, a role that needed her to do a fair bit of a work and be in outstanding shape. For her, none of this has been a problem since she was not only part of her country's defense forces as a combat instructor, but she is also an exercise fanatic and has a healthy diet that never fails to keep her in shape.

©@gal_gadot For Gal, it isn't just physical activity that matters, but also a healthy diet

Contrary to what you might think, the celebrity does not deny herself any foods or follow strict diets, since the actress' secret lies in balanced nutrition. She is crazy about pasta and hamburgers, which she lets herself eat in moderation without going overboard, as she explained in an interview in Marie Claire. As far as her daily nutrition, she insisted that she cannot go without vegetables, fruits, and proteins like fish and chicken, which must always be either boiled or baked.

©@gal_gadot Fruit, vegetables, and proteins are present in the actress' daily diet

One of her social media habits is posting photos of her meals, showing that having a balanced, varied diet is what is best and healthiest for your body. Of course, she has to have traditional dishes from Israel—her native country—as part of her diet. For example, Gadot describes shakshuka as an excellent choice for breakfast, which is a mix of tomatoes, poached eggs, peppers, cayenne pepper, and olive oil.

©@gal_gadot Traditional Israeli food is also a frequent part of her diet, as shown on social media

As a mother, she also tries to teach healthy habits to her daughters Alma and Maya. She and her husband, businessman Jaron Varsano, prepare green smoothies and natural juices every morning to eat healthy. The actress explained that they also try to replace soda with water at meals.

