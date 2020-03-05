If there is someone you can trust when it comes to mommy matters, it’s Hilaria Baldwin. As the mom of four little ones (Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three and one-year-old Romeo), the Spanish beauty has garnered years of hands-on experience within the kids' department. Not only that, but she also likes to keep it real on her social media and her podcast, Mom Brain, which she co-hosts with Daphne Oz. So when asked what age she finds to be the most challenging, Hilaria replied: “I think three is the hardest age.”

©Tommee Tippee Hilaria poses with Tommee Tippee’s new shatterproof glass bottles

On Wednesday, we caught up with Alec Baldwin’s wife during an event to celebrate the launch of Tommee Tippee’s new glass bottles at New York City’s Magic Hour. “I think three is really a tricky age because they have a lot of words and they're bigger and you expect more from them,” she added. “Three is just an age where they're expressing themselves a lot and it's just tricky. They say three in age are the horrible threes and it's an amazing age, but you kind of have to have a lot of patience.”

During the event, Hilaria revealed Tommee Tippee was the first bottle she ever used with her daughter Carmen and has been using them ever since. “It was the most breast-like and for me I'm a big breast feeder,” she shared. “It was very easy to transition when I had to go back to work.”

©@hilariabaldwin Hilaria recently traveled with her husband, their four kids and his daughter

As for her advice to all first-time moms, she said, “Don't stress too much. The really good advice that was given to me is that no baby ever died just from crying.”