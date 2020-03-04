For Aarón Díaz, San Miguel de Allende (his home town in Mexico) is synonymous with family, friends, good food and hospitality. Although he was born in Puerto Vallarta, he lived in this magical town all his life — a town that has gone on to receive numerous awards for its colonial architecture, religious sanctuaries, cultural and dynamic energy. “I go whenever I have a chance. Growing up in and being part of the town has been amazing. I always feel at home in San Miguel. In places like San Miguel, you meet people from all over the world. I’m an actor by coincidence and destiny,” explained the Mexican actor.

©Istock San Miguel de Allende is known for its scenic views and colonial architecture

It was in San Miguel where 34 years ago his parents, Beto Díaz and Robin Spencer, opened a restaurant, El Pegaso, where Aarón landed his first job. “It’s one of the oldest restaurants, if not the oldest. I know a lot of people who have been going there for breakfast, lunch and dinner for years. The people and the energy of the place are one-of-a-kind,” revealed the Quantico actor.

The opportunity to meet new people keeps him involved in the restaurant business. His new project in San Miguel is Cevichería La Muy, Muy, where he also serves Raicilla, a liquor from the agave plant that comes directly from the Jalisco highlands. Aarón’s childhood memories are full of the smell of freshly baked bread and vanilla and chocolate pastries from La Colmena and other bakeries in the center of town. The aromas from his mother’s cooking and dishes like Chiles en Nogada, are among his favorites.