Want to lose weight? These are the things you should NOT do

Nowadays lots of people use diets to stay slim and healthy. However, to achieve the best results, you should make sure that you a follow nutritious diet, one that can help you lose weight by eating healthy plus doing some exercise.

Counting on the help of a nutrition specialist is the key to avoid cutting out foods that contain essential nutrients necessary for our body to function properly. Remember that avoiding absolutely everything is not the way to get that bikini body, and some methods can be completely counterproductive.

©Istock The best way to have a balanced and healthy diet that helps you lose weight, is to follow an elaborate plan designed by a nutrition specialist

1. Don’t starve yourself

Don’t get it into your head that to lose weight you need to stop eating. This is a frequent error people make, focusing on the idea that eliminating food groups like carbohydrates, fats, or sugars, and even proteins, which are all vital for our body. Eating a mere 800 to 1000 calories per day and drinking less water, is a monumental mistake.



2. Drinking smoothies or eating single-group food

Experts insist that getting nutrition exclusively from green smoothies or diets in which you repeatedly consume the same food, does not work. This can make people suffer from dehydration caused by the diuretic ingredients in many detox smoothies, as well as generating the loss of muscular mass because of the lack of quality protein.This low calorie level will make your body burn muscle to get energy, and lose liquid instead of fat, creating a rebound effect that will mean you will put weight back on twice as fast when you stop dieting.



©Wenn Experts insist that getting nutrition exclusively from green smoothies does not work

3. Skipping meals

Respecting meal times is a vital aspect of keeping your metabolism activated and accelerated. Skipping meals can seem like a good way to reduce calorie intake, but it will actually slow your metabolism down. The best thing to do is to eat every four hours, eating snacks like fibrous fruits in between meals, that will fill you up more quickly. These will become nutritious allies in your daily diet.

