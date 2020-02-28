5 exercises you can do during your pregnancy

If you’re a fitness girl or have just added exercise to your routine, you’re definitely going to be asking yourself: What should I do during the pregnancy? And while it is true that your doctor should be the first one to answer this question, taking into consideration your physical condition, once you receive the go-ahead. Here are little routines for you to stay in shape and increase flexibility and muscle strength during the pregnancy. The idea is for you to adapt some of the activities that you already know how to do so you can keep doing them until the time comes for you to meet your baby.

©iStock Squats provide extra benefits to pregnant women’s hips

1. Deep squats

Basic squats, deep squats or squats with weights, any variation of squats you do will greatly benefit your glutes, hips, abs and spine. That’s why it's so important to keep this exercise as part of the activities you do while waiting for the arrival of your sweet new little one.

Stand up and separate your legs to at least a shoulder’s width or even a little more, but not too far. You can put your arms out in front of you to help keep your balance and try to sit down in an imaginary chair. Try not to lean forward. Just stand up and crouch down as far as you can until you complete 12 reps, then take a rest and do it again until you've managed three sets.



©iStock Dips strengthen your arms and back

2. Dips

These are strength exercises that help train your upper body. Shoulders, arms, pecs and back. With the hands separated to a shoulder’s width apart and supported on a bench or well-adjusted chair, raise and lower your whole body by bending your elbows. Try to keep your legs bent as if you were just sitting down, to avoid putting pressure on your spine.

©iStock Sumo squats help improve strength and flexibility in the lower body

3. Sumo squats

You already know the many benefits of doing squats, but with the split or sumo variations, in addition to training your glutes, hamstrings, abs, and the muscles that stabilize your spine, you’ll also really get to work the hips and abductor muscles. In these squats, your feet face outwards, along with the knees, instead of forward. Lower your body with the abdomen flexed and the back straight. Do three sets of 12 repetitions.