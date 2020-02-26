Salma Hayek loves outdoor activities, from what we can see from her social media. Dog walks, snoozing in hammocks, and enjoying a delicious breakfast in the garden are just some of the activities that the Mexican star enjoys. Multiple studies have shown that being in touch with nature relaxes us, with fresh air helping us breathe better. And for those who can’t escape into the countryside every day, we can also find these benefits in essential oils. And according to a recent magazine article Salma’s favorite is lavender oil.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek goes for natural therapies to relax herself

Using essential oils is part of an alternative medicinal practice called aromatherapy. This therapeutic discipline extracts essential oils from aromatic plants, which help maintain a balance between your body and your mind. Harper's Bazaar confirmed that Salma uses lavender oil to relax. The Gucci ambassador massages the oil gently into the soles of her feet, and her daughter Valentina Paloma is also a fan.

©Istock Lavender essential oil is her favorite

Lavender has a powerful fragrance with calming properties that help you clear your mind. It is product which is often used as part of therapies for treating depression, anxiety and stress.

