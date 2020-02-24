Eva Longoria is wishing big while on a trip to the beautiful and historic city of Rome in Italy. The mamá-of-one took some time out of her busy schedule to go on a girls trip with her mejor amigasMaria Bravo and Rocio Martin to the Italian peninsula. During their time in Rome, the #bosschica besties took some time to sightsee and visit the romantic and scenic Trevi Fountain (the centerpiece for so many movies). The ladies didn’t skip a beat and all decided to make a wish at the iconic fountain — taking the saying ‘when in Rome...’ to heart.

In the videos that the Grand Hotel executive producer uploaded to her personal social media account, you can see her snuggled up with a black scarf and sunglasses getting ready to make her wish. Then, she queues up to throw her coin in the fountain (as so many visitors of the site do), but not before she puts some serious thought into what her wish may be (leaving us seriously wondering what it could be). She then decides what her wish is and throws the coin and we see it gracefully go into the water.