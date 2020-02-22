George and Amal Clooney’s mansion submerged underwater from flooding

Sonning in Berkshire, England is considered a fairy-tale like village nestled on the River Thames. So it’s no shock that international A-listers like George and Amal Clooney have purchased a property there. The only con to its scenic waterfront setting is flooding. Unfortunately, the Clooney’s estate experienced damage following the U.K.’s brutal Storm Dennis this week. A representative for George assured New York Post’s Page Six that “all is fine” after photos surfaced showing their cozy country home practically submerged underwater.

©GettyImages A peek at George and Amal’s secluded home on the banks of the Thames



The soggy pictures make the couple's tennis court, basketball court, veranda and much of their meticulous lawn look severely damaged.

The 58-year-old movie star and 42-year-old barrister bought the lavish £12 million (roughly $15 million) home back in October of 2014. They have since poured a lot of time and money into renovations, upgrading the 17th century property over the course of 18 months to include everything from a swimming pool to a private cinema. They no doubt fell in love with the location: a sprawling four acre hideaway surrounded by woods and gardens that’s easily accessible to London.

Amal first publicly opened the doors of her lovely home to Vogue in 2018. She showed off her gorgeous lounge, office, pool house and "George's zone" - the screening room - among other stunning facets.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in the area over the weekend. This is not the first time the property has experienced a spillover from the Thames. Their garden previously flooded in 2016. Other famous figures with homes nearby include: Prime Minister Theresa May and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.