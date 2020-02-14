Sophie Turner became famous thanks to her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and has since graced our screens in the super hero movie, Dark Phoenix, for which she has had to change her eating habits quite drastically. Thanks to her new diet she’s found herself feeling more healthy and with a lot more energy. Want to find out more? Then read on...

©GettyImages Sophie Turner feels better, with more energy, thanks to her healthier eating habits

Proteins, healthy fats and fiber

James Farmer, is the actress’ personal trainer and says that the key is to include proteins, healthy fats and vegetables such as spinach and cauliflower in each meal. The Paleo Plan that has been created for Sophie is low in carbohydrates and includes fruits, vegetables, lean meats and nuts. What’s forbidden? Skipping breakfast which was an error the actress used to make before working with Farmer.

The star of X-Men also avoids processed and refined food, legumes, cereal and dairy produce.

©GettyImages One of the basic rules of her plan is to never skip breakfast

Stone Age diet

The Paleo diet is inspired in the alimentation that would have been common during the Paleolithic period, also known as the Stone Age, when there was a prevalence of fruit and vegetables. It’s based around groups of permitted foods and those which you should avoid. Among the allowed foods are grass-fed meat, free range chicken, fish, seafood and free range eggs.

Dried fruits and nuts are also allowed as are vegetables, fresh fruit and healthy fats such as coconut, olive and avocado oils.