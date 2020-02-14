At just 22 years old, Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and practically everything the beauty mogul does goes viral on social media. Because she has been in the spotlight from a young age, it might feel like we know absolutely everything about her. However, the baby of the Kardashian-Jenner clan just spilled the beans to Harper’s Bazaar – and now we can eat like a Kardashian! We can reveal that she has a simple and very healthy meal plan, although the main thing for her is not getting ‘hangry’!
Breakfast
The first thing Kylie eats when she wakes up is an enormous bowl of bone broth which she mixes with lavender and lemon juice. Although some days she prefers fresh celery juice.
Between meals
Kylie is a big fan of tea and coffee, and although she's been trying to cut back she loves peach tea and iced lattes with oat milk and a dash of vanilla –which she says is a dream.
Lunch
She says that she loves lemon chicken, vegetables and tacos, and is also a fan of kale salad with jalapeños. The young celebrity also mentioned that when she wants something more healthy she goes for kale salad or a sandwich with lots of leafy greens. She also swears by ordering in from Health Nut, usually a salad or tuna sandwich on wheat.
Snacks
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner also enjoys the odd snack once in a while just like the rest of us! She confessed that her favorites include a mix of super healthy and heavier snacks, including barbecue Lays potato chips, chilli cheese Fritos, pomegranate seeds, miso soup and that bone broth, which is not just for breakfast! She sips it “all day”.”
Dinner
For dinner, Japanese food is normally her go-to meal, sushi in particular. Kylie ensures that when it comes to experimenting with food, she'd try pretty much anything “unless it's something like raw squid, has legs, or is alive.”
Kylie’s secret to avoiding midnight snacks
She shuts herself in her room so she's not tempted to pop to the kitchen, and when she really can't resist, she has an apple.
Alcoholic drinks
When is comes to alcoholic drinks, she allows herself the occasional one, like a Corona Light with a wedge of lime, a Bud Light, or a glass of white wine, Pinot Grigio to be specific. Cheers!