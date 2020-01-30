We get it. Making jefa moves isn’t always the easiest, but this pretty pink planner thoughtfully called “Make Jefa Moves” ($35) is here to guide you and make things happen! It basically forces you to be productive and write your objectives and goals within a notebook-style agenda that’s bilingual, goal-oriented, inspiring, and super cute. But most importantly, it’s about celebrating Latinx culture. Inside, you will find Latin American Independence days, Iconic Latinas’ birthdays – think Frida Kahlo, Selena Quintanilla, Celia Cruz, and many more! And did we mention stickers are included?

©Custom The pretty pink agenda marks iconic Latinas’ birthdays

To learn more about this girlboss planner, we chatted with Patty Delgado, the mastermind behind the cheeky agenda and founder of cool lifestyle brand Hija de Tu Madre. “Like a lot of women, I LOVE planners. But I could never find a planner that spoke to my culture, my identity, and my heart.” Patty explained that she wanted to “create a planner that was equal parts culture-centric bu also goal and career oriented.”



The Latina entrepreneur launched the first bilingual Latina-inspired planner in 2018 and in 2019 she created another called Echale Ganas. “We sold out of our first print run in 45 minutes,” she said. “So I knew I had to bring the planner back for 2020, hence the birth of our 2020 Make Jefa Moves Planner.”

©Custom Make Jefa Moves celebrates your goals and Latinx culture alike

The added: “There are touches of love and culture on every single page of our Make Jefa Moves Planner, from the Latinx holidays, to coloring pages and goal planning worksheets, to motivational quotes and affirmations like "yo quiero dinero" and "make jefa moves."