Mind and Body

Find yourself in California

If you’re looking to hit pause on your busy lifestyle and focus on reaching the healthiest version of yourself, an unparalleled option is Cal-a-Vie. Located in the San Diego mountainside, this spa is an ideal place to recover energy and rediscover yourself. Their intensive programs of 3, 4 o7 days are completely personalized according to the goals and needs of every visitor. They can focus on improving their appearance, weight loss or simply relaxing. Everything comes accompanied by great discretion, thanks to the 32 villas and private suites they offer. No wonder stars like Natalie Portman and Oprah visit it frequently.

Cal-a Vie is a life changing destination to cut the tangled cord from a frenetic, technology-driven world.

A break in Valencia

Hidden in Albir, province in the south of Valencia, Spain, is SHA Wellness Clinic. This mix of exclusive hotel, spa and fitness center, is the perfect place for those looking for a break, relaxing and leaving looking their best after spending a few days there. As much as they specialize in weight loss programs, don’t think that the food won’t be great. Under the motto “food as medicine, medicine as food,” each visitor will have a diet designed according to their needs and preferences, based on grains, legumes, vegetables and fruits.

This mix of exclusive hotel, spa and fitness center, is the perfect place for those looking for a break.

Unplug

Escape in the Delta

A magical destination to connect with nature and put aside the hustle and bustle of everyday life is the Okavango Delta in Botswana. Famous for being the place chosen by Prince Harry to fall in love with Meghan Markle, it is not only ideal to see the “Big Five” in their natural space, it is also an extremely romantic and magical space. If you want to replicate the journey of the Dukes of Sussex, don’t miss exploring the Meno A Kwena safari.

A magical destination to connect with nature and put aside the hustle and bustle of everyday life is the Okavango Delta in Botswana

Getting in touch with nature

The goal of the Travaasa Hana Hotel in Maui is for its visitors to completely unplug. How do they achieve that? To begin with, by not having televisions or any kind of technological distractions in the rooms. Not even clocks. Located in a rural area east of the island, this is an experiential resort. Each visitor chooses the type of visit he wants to have: adventure, culinary, culture, fitness, and spa & wellness. According to that, each experience will be personalized to fill the day of activities and rest that will make you forget the emails that await in your inbox.

Located in a rural area east of the island of Maui, this is an experiential resort don't have televisions or any kind of technological distractions in the rooms.