Jennifer Garner is constantly dishing out healthy recipes, particularly meals that focus on maintaining a balanced diet. Jennifer raves about figs, saying: “I could eat figs for every meal. Purple and green, sweet and savory. Practically a perfect food and easy peasy to prepare.”

Figs will help raise levels of potassium, calcium and magnesium which helps to lower blood pressure and improve bone density - so there are plenty of reasons to include them in your diet

On her Pretend Cooking Show, Jennifer revealed how to make her delicious roast figs with goats cheese and pine nuts: the perfect combination for gaining energy, minerals and plenty of fibre. Let’s try it!

©Istock The actress considers the fig the perfect ingredient for any meal – sweet or savory

1. Cut the figs in half and put them in the oven

The star of 13 Going On 30, breaks down this healthy recipe for us. The first thing you need to do is cut the figs in half, take out the stalks, drizzle balsamic vinegar over them, and season them with salt. Then heat the oven to 390°F, and roast the figs for two hours. After this, turn the oven up to 530°F so that the figs start to caramelize.

©Istock Pine nuts are very healthy

2. Toast the pine nuts

While the figs are cooking, get on and toast the pine nuts in a frying pan, no oil needed. These nuts are Korean pine tree seeds, found inside pine cones which have thick shells. They aid weight loss by encouraging the release of a hormone that suppresses the appetite, known as Cholecystokinin (CCK). What’s more, these nuts contain antioxidants and anti-aging nutrients which are good for the heart and eyes.