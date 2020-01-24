Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you have yet to make any special plans with your love, and you’re all about the luxurious things in life, then perhaps a night at the Mark Hotel is the way to go. You may recall, Meghan Markle had her New York baby shower at the luxury hotel located on Madison Avenue. Her guests included Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and other A-listers, and right now, The Mark is offering the most lavish Valentine’s Day experience for a package that can add up to $97,126.00 – no big deal!

©The Mark Hotel “The Mark’s Fool Proof Valentine’s Day Menu”

“The Mark’s Fool Proof Valentine’s Day Menu” offers a list of indulging treats where guests can choose individually everything from a box of Ladurée chocolates with a stuffed bear valued at $60 to dinner at The Mark Restaurant by Jean Georges for $168 per person.

However, if you’re looking to make the day truly unforgettable, one can also choose a La Perla lingerie set for $700 or a Sydney Garber Rolling bracelet, which retails for $16, 500 among other lavish options.

©The Mark Hotel Reserve a stay at the penthouse for the ultimate V-Day experience

If you’re looking to get the complete package, it can be yours for a cool $22,126 or $97,126 if you’re hoping for a romantic night in The Mark Penthouse – fancy!