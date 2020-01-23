Are you ready to cry happy tears? You will, after you read about Nina, the 79-year-old abuelita who just celebrated her quinceañera. That’s right! It’s never too late to do anything, and celebrating your 15th birthday 64 years later is no exception. The lady of the hour had a big birthday celebration complete with a traditional voluminous dress, chambelanes, a waltz (she danced with her grandchildren!) and a beautiful cake.

©Facebook: Yolanda Luna Nina was celebrated by her friends and family

Her daughter, Yolanda Luna, organized the memorable event and took to social media to share photos of Nina’s special day. The viejita, who’s from La Plata, Argentina, was surrounded by her family and friends and looked adorable in a pink and silver dress.

The birthday girl’s gown was a modern quinceañera’s dream as it featured a strapless silver bodice and pink tulle skirt with embroidered details, and of course, she topped off her look with a sparkly tiara as one does during their quince.

©Facebook: Yolanda Luna She did a traditional waltz

Aside from sharing photos of the pink-themed party, her daughter wrote, “What a beautiful and unforgettable night. I will always carry that beautiful moment in my heart...at 79 [she] was able to fulfill her dream of having her parties of 15 years…love you mom.”

According to Mitú, when Nina turned 15, her family was unable to throw her the lavish party one dreams of due to their financial situation. However, little did she know that more than 60 years later, she’d be celebrating big in a hired venue with good company and music thanks to a DJ.