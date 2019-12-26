It’s closing time for Cardi B and Offset! The celebrity couple just closed a $5 million home in Atlanta, Georgia, and the 27-year-old rapper took to her social media on Christmas Eve night to gift her fans a treat by giving an extensive tour of their brand new lavish home.

©@iamcardib GALLERY Cardi B and Offset bought a mansion together after two years of searching for the perfect home

“Closing time,” she captioned alongside the first video clip of the tour. “@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious. It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good. We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated .With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!!”

When entering the compound, guests will be greeted with a gorgeous winding staircase as well as high ceilings and beautiful marble floors. In the clip, Cardi gives a peak into her massive kitchen, which includes a large island and a pantry room as big as the kitchen itself. “I know how to cook,” she tells Offset while panning out to the rest of the room. “I just don’t like to cook.”