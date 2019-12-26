Cardi B and Offset

HOME TOUR

Cardi B and Offset give fans a behind-the-scenes look inside their new Atlanta mansion

The couple closed the deal on $5 million home on Christmas Eve.

BY

It’s closing time for Cardi B and Offset! The celebrity couple just closed a $5 million home in Atlanta, Georgia, and the 27-year-old rapper took to her social media on Christmas Eve night to gift her fans a treat by giving an extensive tour of their brand new lavish home.

Cardi B and Offset©@iamcardib
GALLERY
Cardi B and Offset bought a mansion together after two years of searching for the perfect home

“Closing time,” she captioned alongside the first video clip of the tour. “@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious. It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good. We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated .With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!!”

Loading the player...
MORE:

Cardi B gets candid about making marriage work and her million dar plan for daughter Kulture

When entering the compound, guests will be greeted with a gorgeous winding staircase as well as high ceilings and beautiful marble floors. In the clip, Cardi gives a peak into her massive kitchen, which includes a large island and a pantry room as big as the kitchen itself. “I know how to cook,” she tells Offset while panning out to the rest of the room. “I just don’t like to cook.”

Loading the player...

In the next video, the couple give a tour of their stunning master bedroom, which includes a living room space, two enormous walk-in closets separated by a hallway, a shower and tub as well as his and hers sinks with marble finishes. Meanwhile, on the other side, they have an office space and a library. “This is where the kids need to have time out,” the Press rapper joked.

Cardi B and Offset©@iamcardib
GALLERY
The couple gave fans an extensive tour of the home on social media

One of the best parts of the mansion is the basement, which Offset plans to turn into his “man cave,” while Cardi plans to turn one of the spaces below into a full-fledged beauty room. “I need a room, so I can do my makeup because we always leaving a mess when we do my makeup, hair and what not.” In the same basement, there’s also a bar and a wine cellar that reportedly holds up to 1,800 bottles of wine. “We gotta start drinking wine, baby,” Cardi tells her husband as they show off the room.

Cardi B and Offset©@iamcardib
GALLERY
The rapper is planning on turning the basement into a beauty room

The most scenic part of the house is the backyard, which includes a large pool and a scenic view of 7 acres of land that spreads behind their mansion. To see more content, check out the videos above!

More about
back to

LIFESTYLE