Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety, but did you know there are other simple things you can do in your everyday life that will help?

Making the bed in the morning is one way to ease your anxiety. Although you may think being on your phone is a nice distraction, it’s not, and it is one of the bigger triggers of anxiety in 2019. Watch the video above to learn more techniques that will help ease your anxiety!