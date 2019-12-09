Tragos: The party gamesolo para Latinos wants to help take your family gatherings to the next level and get them encendió (lit in Dominican), but also wants to honor what makes being Latinos great.

The card game that was created by Carolina Acosta earlier this year seeks to make us laugh at the nuances what we all share — bringing us that much closer together.

Think of it like a version of Never Have I Ever, but with some serious Latino flair. In the game, you pick a card from the deck and drink when the card requires it (ensuring that everyone gets fully into the party mode).

©Hola The game is great for gathering both big and small

In an interview with We Are Mitú, Carolina shares, "Tragos was born out of an appreciation I gained after visiting South America for the first time. I fell in love with my culture again after having almost forgotten what it was to be a Latina."