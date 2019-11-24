Oprah Winfrey paid over $6 million for this quaint home in California

Oprah Winfrey is making big moves (because when isn't she, really?)! On Monday, November 25, Top Ten Real Estate Deals announced that the Queen of TV purchased a new home in California from her dear friend and actor Jeff Bridges.

This home, that is located in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Monica, is yet another beautiful and scenic home in a long list of properties that the The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks executive producer owns across the globe.

The Oprah Winfrey Show host currently owns six homes after selling her Chicago and Atlanta homes

MORE: Royal Homes: Kate Middleton and Prince William give BTS look at Kensington Palace

Oprah is now the proud owner of a 3,517 sq-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath Spanish Revival-style home that was bulit in 1919 and sits neatly on four acres of lush gardens.

She paid a cool $6.85 million for the home that was originally priced at $7.495 million, making this the third home she buys in the area including her 40-acre homebase The Promised Land.

Loading the player...

MORE: 48 hours in Madrid: An insider's guide to visiting ¡HOLA!'s home town

The home has undergone several remodels since it was built and now includes quartz countertops, French doors and high ceilings.

Oprah also owns properties in Hawaii, Washington state and Colorado

MORE: Bring a bit of Brazil to your next party with carnival-themed party ideas

The master suite also has French doors, beamed ceilings and a fireplace.