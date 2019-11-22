Royal watchers got a special look inside of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace home. On Thursday, November 21, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a video from their day spent with the finalist of the Tusk Conservation Awards. In the video, the royal pair host their special guests for tea in the drawing room. Fans had a chance to have a HGTV moment as they saw the home’s décor. The space features modern white walls and historic artwork on gold frames. There was also a wooden table lined with teacups.

©@kensingtonroyal Prince William and Kate Middleton often give royal watchers and inside look at their Kensington Palace home

Kate, 37, joined William, 37, for the afternoon tea portion of the ceremony at the palace. In the evening, the Duchess had to unexpectedly pull out of the evening event due to an unspecified reason involving their children. The Duke and Duchess recently gave fans a look inside of another part of their home. In October, the pair were joined by Camila Cabello for the Radio 1 Teen Heroes of 2019 ceremony. In the photo, the royals, the pop star and the finalist stand in front of a piece of artwork that hangs on a crème-colored wall.

The flooring is a darker wood and the light fixtures are much smaller and mounted next to the photograph. In 2016, William and Kate hosted another pair of special guests inside of Apartment 1A. The Duke and Duchess’ home was on display in a photo of them spending time with former POTUS and FLOTUS Barack and Michelle Obama. Prince Harry, who was a neighbor to the pair prior to his wedding to Meghan Markle, was also in the picture.

©GettyImages The royals host guests ranging from award recipients to presidents in the four-story residence

In the photo the group sit inside the living room which also features historic art. In the center is white furniture with floral and textured throw pillows that make an appearance. Kensington Palace is a four-story home that features over 20 rooms including three main bedrooms, five receptions rooms and staff quarters. And night and day nurseries for their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. We look forward to seeing more parts of the royal family’s cozy quarters.