Indya Moore is commiting to a new way of life — a more holistic life. On Monday, November 18, the POSE star took to their personal social media page to share with their 762,000+ followers that they were going to commit to living a more holistic lifestyle that focused on proper self-care.

On day one of their wellness journey, the Bronx native shared "It's been years since I can remember commiting to a regular & holistic self care routine. Finally got my Gym membership, just when I really needed it." They continued, "Feeling better already. Feels real good. happy to be here. Thank you to my love for inspiring me, thank you to myself for commiting to me. I'm doing it girl I'm doing it."