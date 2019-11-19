48 Hours in Madrid: Explore the city's hidden gems

75 years after its inception, HOLA! has remained a timeless classic, just like the beautiful city it was founded in, Madrid, Spain. Just like the publication, the city is la espuma de la vida . It would be impossible to explore all of the sites, beauty and sunsets in one trip. However, it’s possible to take in and explore a few historical landmarks and hidden gems in 48 hours. With a big city feel and the tempo and stillness of a suburb, Madrid his home to distinct culture and nightlife. Food is the essence, the heart and the soul. The history lies in the brilliant architecture. Take in the city with a walk. Be sure to look up, so you don’t miss any of the special landmarks, and look for the lips on the buildings – and know that you are loved. It’s important to explore the key points of the city.

Explore HOLA! USA's home city with these tips

Neighborhoods

Plaza Mayor: The heart of the city! One of the oldest parts of Spain’s capital and the center of Old Madrid. Dating back to the 15th century, the architecture takes center stage.

Puerta del Sol: Only a short distance away from Plaza Mayor is the most bustling of the city. It’s home to the centuries-old clock that rings in the New Year.

Grand Via: Home to shopping, nightlife and endless adventure, the Grand Via. Day or night the crowds surrounding the shops, restaurants and bars are filled with people who are ready to invite you to enjoy the city.

Visit San Ginés Chocolateria for the breakfast staple of churros & porras and chocolate

Food

San Ginés Chocolateria – The most important way to start your day is with a little chocolate. Since 1894, this restaurant has been the first stop for residents and tourist alike who want to have the proper Spanish breakfast, churros & porras with chocolate. It’s a rich start to the day as you sit and take in the original 19th century architecture with a modern approach. Although it’s opened 24 hours, have patience because the lines are always out the door.

La Alhambra – A short distance from the Grand Via, this tavern is home to some of the best ox tails and service in the city. If you’re looking for an escape from the tourism, La Alhambra is the perfectly delicious destination. Here, parties large or small can comfortably dine on an array of traditional tapas, while feeling the warmth and love of the staff. The croquettes and oxtails are enough. So is one glass of the sangria!

Hidden Gems

Posada del León de Oro: LOOK DOWN! Inside this hotel is food and plenty of wine. While the comfort is key, it’s fun to venture in and see the wine hidden in the underground cellar.

The senior center of Anton Martin: Stop by to join one of the older folks for a game of chess – stay for the tour of the former jail. Take in one of the most historic secrets landmarks and find out the amazing backstory behind the dirt floor and former prison.

There’s so much to eat, drink, explore and take in. Just taking two days isn’t enough, however, joining one of the many marvelous tours or grabbing a map (or GPS) and making the easy walk on your own is an option as well.

No matter what you do, ARRIBA, ABAJO, AL CENTRO Y PA’ DENTRO!!!