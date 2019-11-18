Meet Adhara Pérez, the 8-year-old Mexican girl that is smarter than Albert Einstein

Adhara Pérez, eight, is on her way to having an incredibly bright future. The Mexico City native has been reported to have an IQ range well into the triple-digit range — slightly higher than fellow geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking (both of whom were said to posses at IQ of 160).

The Yucatan Times reports that at the age of three, Adhara was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome (it is a syndrome on the autism spectrum and can lead to difficulties with social interactions). And because of it, she experienced bullying from fellow students, causing her mother to take action.

Adhara’s dream is to attend the University of Arizona and is taking up learning English in preparation for this goal, so that she can go on and pursue astrophysics

MORE: Diane Guerrero reflects on the power and importance of Latinos coming together

The mini-genius has shared that recently students at her school have been making fun of her and calling her names like ‘weirdo’ and ‘oddball.’

Recognizing that her daughter was suffering, mother Nallely Sanchez took her to therapy where her daughter’s extremely high IQ was officially identified.

By the time Adhara was five, she had completed elementary school; by the time she was six, she and completed middle school; and by the time she was eight, she had completed high school.

Loading the player...

MORE: Chef Daniela Soto-Innes hopes to motivate young chefs with an inspiring message

Adhara is currently double-majoring in industrial engineering in mathematics and systems engineering. The child prodigy has also written a book Do Not Give Up (a rough translation of the title) and was featured Forbes México’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Vogue México also reports that Adhara is developing a smart bracelet that will seek to monitor the emotions and well-being of differently abled children (the bracelet will anticipate and help prevent seizures and any additional outbursts).