Being (and living) green isn't always an easy lifestyle switch to make, but it definitely is one that is rewarding in the short and long run. Not only is living a fully (even partially) vegan lifestyle good for the environment (hello, Mother Earth), but it is also good for our overall health and well-being.

Switching over to veganism isn't something that can be done cold turkey (pardon the pun), so becoming informed on what to do and how to do it is key. Celebs like Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Ariana Grande and Kat Von D (to name a few) have all adopted this lifestyle and are thriving because of it. Check out the video below for some of the added benefits of living a more plant-based life.

Loading the player...

The Vegan Society defines this lifestyle as "Veganism is a way of living which seeks to exclude, as far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose.”