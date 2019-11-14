Live like the celebs with these six benefits to living a vegan lifestyle

Being (and living) green isn't always an easy lifestyle switch to make, but it definitely is one that is rewarding in the short and long run. Not only is living a fully (even partially) vegan lifestyle good for the environment (hello, Mother Earth), but it is also good for our overall health and well-being.

Switching over to veganism isn't something that can be done cold turkey (pardon the pun), so becoming informed on what to do and how to do it is key. Celebs like Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Ariana Grande and Kat Von D (to name a few) have all adopted this lifestyle and are thriving because of it. Check out the video below for some of the added benefits of living a more plant-based life.

The Vegan Society defines this lifestyle as "Veganism is a way of living which seeks to exclude, as far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose.”

Many feel that with the absence of animal products in vegan dishes creates a lack taste and flavor — something that is a very huge misconception about the lifestyle

In terms of diet, that means that any meat, dairy, eggs, honey and gelatin must be excluded from the foods eaten. Vegans also don't wear clothes that are derived from animals either (here's looking at you, faux fur and leather) or purchase any cosmetics that are tested on animals.