This rosé-themed party guide is perfect for your Friendsgiving celebration

Friendsgiving is a wonderful time to come together and celebrate your amigas. If you have volunteered to be the host with the most this year, it’s the best excuse to put your own personal flair on the festivities from your food and drinks to the tablescape. And this year, if you are like us and are feeling extra in love with blush tones this season—think rosé all over—you can extend the theme to your holiday glam for an all-around fun, modern and elegant motif! Throwing the bash of all bashes doesn’t need to be stressful, it just takes planning so keep reading for our guide to throwing the perfect pink party.

ROSE GOLD HOLIDAY MAKEUP LOOK

What’s a glammed up Friendsgiving without an eye-catching makeup look that will have your friends saying que linda! Former Dominican beauty pageant finalist Evi Siskos nods to the rose gold color scheme by centering her look with pink hues and crisp gold tones, using products available at Ulta Beauty.

A rosy glam look is perfect for your gal Friendsgiving

Combine buttery matte and glittering metallic shadows for that flattering eye look. Play around with the NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette ($59) which has the perfect light and dramatic shades to achieve this. Top it off with a sharp liquid liner and voluminous lashes for that wow factor. Don’t be afraid to use the Too Faced Tutti Frutti Cocktail Blush Duo ($18) to add a bit of blush and a pop of highlight. For that extra sparkle, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Undressed Lip Set ($40) includes an iridescent lip gloss, and the nude shades are a bonus. Top your look with fellow Latina Jennifer Lopez’s Promise Eau de Parfum ($45), and we promise you’ll smell like fresh flowers with a hint of berries.

FOOD & COCKTAIL

There’s no better way to show your love to your friends than through food that’s both delicious and aesthetically pleasing. Bring out your abuela’s recipe like the Ensalada Rusa, a popular Dominican potato salad, which happens to have beets for that pink pigment. Serve it in a bowl you love to use during special occasions! Don’t forget to celebrate with a curated cocktail. No Way Rosé only requires three ingredients: lime juice, rosé wine and rum. Garnish it with a raspberry, a lemon zest or even a fresh herb.

Ensalada Rusa adds that perfect pop of pink on your table

TABLESCAPE

Your table setting should not be an afterthought being that there will be a lot of catching up over dinner. You’ll want your table to look like you’ve worked hard on it when really, you just did it overnight! A simple hack is to paint pumpkins in shades of pink and white. If you’re all about that sparkle, simply dip the pumpkins in glue and cover it in glitter. This can also serve as a party favor your friends can keep as a memory of this year’s fabulous Friendsgiving.

With this spread, your friends won't want to leave

To balance it out, scatter contrasting colors like green accents along the center of the table. You can also spread out gold and white elements through candlesticks, plates, utensils and napkin holders. After all, el glamour vive en los detalles.