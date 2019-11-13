At a time when women can achieve anything they set their mind to, and in the year when the first picture of a black hole was captured, an all-female group of astronauts, and flight engineers, managed to capture incredibly sharp footage of a soon-to-be legendary, not to mention historic, spacewalk.

On October 18, for seven hours and 17 minutes, Expedition 61 flight engineers Christina Koch and Jessica Meir of NASA walked in space! Expedition 61 began in October 2019 with the goal of researching "biology, each science, human research physical sciences and technology development." The ladies walked in space with the objective of replacing a failed charging component, a battery charge - discharge unit. Check out the video!

Loading the player...

Expedition 61 is made up of six astronauts, the remaining 4 are: Luca Parmitano (Commander), and Alexander Skvortsov, Andrew Morgan, and Oleg Skipochka who are all Flight Engineers. The purpose of their expedition is to make improvements on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, provide feedback of a vest that protects vital organs from radiation, operate an exploration rover to test for future Lunar and Martian exploration, and provide further understanding cotton root systems.

Christina Koch expressed she was humbled by the positive feedback after the release of the video, “The world’s reaction was as humbling as its views. Inspired that a day doing our job could mean the honor of conducting the first #AllWomanSpacewalk,” and her partner in the mission, Jessica said “Our hope is to share this privilege with all of you on our magnificent Earth below.” Well done ladies!