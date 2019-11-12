Everyone knows and agrees that nobody celebrates like Brazilians (aka cariocas) do for Carnaval. Although a trip to Brazil might not be cost-effective to some, this in no way means that you cannot bring the vibrancy of carnaval to your home or next event.

With a little creativity you can bring the colors, the exuberance and the fun of the streets of the Cidade Maravilhosa to your own home without the cost of airfare.

©GrosbyGroup The Brazilian Carnaval happens once a year and was first celebrated in 1723

To properly create a similar ambiance for your Carnaval-themed event, you must look to the sea. Since Rio de Janeiro (where it is celebrated) is by the ocean, incorporating beachy, tropical elements and colors is a win.

©GrosbyGroup

Tropical flowers are a must. Carnaval is an explosion of colors, smells and flavors. If you want your guests to feel as if they are about to walk into Río’s iconic Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí (the area that was built for the purpose of the parade), take inspiration from this iconic place. At the Sambadrome you will see an infinite amount of colors from all the floats, so don't be scared to be daring with your choices.