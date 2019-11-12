'Tis the season to be spooky! And Mexico is doing just by opening its doors to Calaverandia, a Día De Muertos theme park dedicated entirely to the Latin American holiday. From October 25 to November 18, the park will be entertaining guests with colorful attractions, games, live music and of course, sugar skulls in celebration of the festivities.

©Calaverandia nA Día de Muertos theme park is now open in Mexicon

Located in Guadalajara, Calaverandia is an amusement park that debuted last year to incredible success. According to the theme park, it welcomed over 40,000 people from all over the world. And it’s no surprise, fans flocked to the Mexican city—this year, the park will feature over 30 attractions that will include live music, immersive tours, an interactive cemetery, exhibitions of altars and the famous sugar skulls decorating the park.

The park’s main event called El Inframundo (The Underworld) is also back and better than ever, taking visitors through the Aztec netherworld of Mictlán in an immersive boat experience. There will also be a 4-D show titled Alma that shows the story of the Day of the Dead, not only entertaining, but educating attendees. One of the park’s highlights is the interactive cemetery, which has been expanded this year to include more activities for children as well as traditional Mexican food stops. Besides the countless themed activities, visitors can enjoy live music courtesy of a mariachi band that will play traditional songs in paying homage to famous Mexican singers like Juan Gabriel and José José.

©Calaverandia nThe park is expected to make its way to the United States in 2021n

If you can’t make it to Mexico, don’t fret. The park may soon make its way to the United States. “We’re very proud that Calaverandia was a success last year. We have big plans for growth, creative director Marcos Jiménez said. “We’ve been asked to organize a Calaverandia in Los Angeles in 2021, and we have spoken with people in Chicago and even Madrid. We’re in a really cool process of growth.”

