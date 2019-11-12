If you’re looking to improve your cooking skills, we strongly suggest you check out this Mexican abuelita who proves it’s never too late to start a YouTube channel. It’s only been a month since her debut but Doña Angela has already amassed more than eight million views and thousands of subscribers on her cooking channel, De mi Rancho A Tu Cocina. Angela who lives in Michoacán displays step-by-step instructions on how to make delicious traditional Mexican dishes including quesadillas, bistec con nopales, picadillo, mole and more.

©De Mi Rancho a Tu Cocina Doña Angela prepares her dishes with lots of love

What’s best, the ingredients from Angela’s homemade recipes come from her own ranch. In her videos, Angela welcomes viewers into her homestead and you can hear the roosters crowing in the background. Aside from blessing viewers with simple yet mouth-watering dishes the rising influencer shows love to her viewers as she begins all her clips with “Hola mi gente bonita,” which translates to hello my beautiful people.

Although it’s unknown who’s behind the camera, since she began sharing her recipes on August 17, Angela has become quite a sensation in the foodies digital realm – especially since one can tell her dishes are done from the heart and with mucho amor y cariño. Those who grew up with their mother’s or grandmother’s cooking might even experience a sense of nostalgia and humility.

©De Mi Rancho a Tu Cocina Angela’s cooking videos have amassed more than eight million views

For her first video titled ‘My first recipe’ the sweet grandma made taquitos de huitlacoche followed by a spicy chicken recipe (pollito enchilado) and now she’s up to 13 clips. Amused by her videos, commenters have even offered to add subtitles in English and French and some are also noting how to give her more views and make sure she gets monetization through the ads. She’s also been getting many requests for specific things like how to make refried beans.

Be sure to check out her videos, but be warned, they will make you hungry!