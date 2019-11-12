She has a popular denim brand, Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara at Walmart, made for sizes 0 to 20, and her own line of fragrances. She also has collaborated on furniture line with Rooms to Go, and endorsed the SharkNinja Coffee coffee maker. Sofia’s manager and business partner Luis Balaguer told Forbes in 2016. "Our endorsement department is a well-oiled machine." The sharp businesswoman also co-founded Latin World Entertainment and created a collection of underwear and women's basics, EBY, which benefits Seven Bar Foundation, a non-profit which aims to help women in need become entrepreneurs through microfinancing.

The actress, who has a host of business investments, has a net worth of about $160million

On Modern Family, she plays curvaceous Gloria, whose curves, flamboyant wardrobe and humor are more in focus than her business sense. Speaking with HOLA! USA in 2017, she addressed criticism that her TV character is a stereotype. “What’s wrong with being a stereotype?" she noted. "Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latina women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes. I’m like that too: a voluptuous, intense, happy woman, who wants to get involved in everything with her partner to help.”