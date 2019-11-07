Kim Kardashian's weight training secrets for killer curves

If there's one mistake female fitness rookies make, it's avoiding weights for fear of looking too masculine. But fear not: the female hormonal system just isn't designed to build muscles like men's is. In fact, to get killer curves and beat sag, you need to be doing these strength exercises, like the world's greatest influencer, Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confesses on social media how much she loves strength training: "We're back in the gym heavy!" she captioned this photo. "I would say every 6 months I take two weeks off from lifting. Sometimes you just need a break to recharge and chill but then I miss it so much and feel so good to be back at it.”

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian broke the Internet when she posted this snap of her at the gym

Kim is in no doubt about one of the many benefits of working out with weights: the endorphin hit training gives you. If you're a runner, you'll know that feeling of immense satisfaction when you complete your route. And if you do strength training at the gym, you'll get it after completing your lifting session.

This feeling of general wellbeing also helps reduce stress levels. Several studies have shown how the demands placed on the body by this type of training, movement awareness and temporary muscle growth have a liberating effect on mind and body.

©Getty Images Strength exercises accelerate calorie burning

Weights help burn fat and tone muscles. Your metabolism accelerates and you continue to burn calories even after leaving the gym. Note that moderate weight training won't get you the physique of a bodybuilder. For that, you'd have to stick to a combo of special training, diet and supplements to bulk up.

Weights also build stronger bones as bone mineral density is increased, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.