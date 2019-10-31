There are many people who look to Selena Quintanilla for Halloween costume ~inspo~ (like all of these A-listers), but there’s another Latina who’s inspiring the next generation with her iconic fashion choices. Since the start of her career in the 90s, Jennifer Lopez has been dazzling the red carpet with memorable look. And this year, a cute little girl decided to recreate one of JLo’s most recent gowns and—no surprise here—she nailed it!



©@addii_garcia A three-year-old recreated an iconic Jennifer Lopez look for Halloween

Adilene Bustos Garcia posted pictures and videos of her three-year-old daughter Alinna on social media wearing a pink puffy gown for Hallloween. The dress is exactly the same as the dress JLo wore for the New York premiere of her film Second Act. The star’s pink couture gown by Giambattista Valli featured a high-low style with a short hem in the front while a long tail trailed behind her.

Loading the player...

Not only does Alinna’s little dress feature the same style, the little girl also wore similar teardrop earrings and styled her hair up in a bun like Jennifer did for the red carpet. The little girl’s mother also shared a video of her stylish daughter dancing to JLo and Pitbull’s hit song On the Floor while flaunting her puffy gown.