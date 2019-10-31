Kim Kardashian wins Halloween with this Elle Woods impersonation 

Kim Kardashian officially won Halloween this year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and even dropped her very own Harvard admissions video essay. For anyone who hasn’t seen Legally Blonde (seriously, what are you waiting for?!), Reese Witherspoon’s character creates a video for the prestigious school, naming all the reasons why she’d be the perfect lawyer. Kim, who previously announced she’s pursuing a law degree, is taking a jab at all her haters with this fun video.

“Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay,” the makeup mogul wrote alongside the video clip. The video starts off the same as in the movie with “Elle” sitting in a hot tub wearing a sparkly pink bikini and introducing herself. “Oh, hi! I’m Elle Woods, and for my admissions essay, I’m going to tell all of you at Harvard why I’m going to be an amazing lawyer,” Kim says to the camera.

In the rest of the video, everything is verbatim and exactly how Reese says it in the movie. Kim discusses the “very important issues” like chaffing and voting between Charmin and generic toilet paper. She also floats in the pool as she easily recalls Days Of Our Lives plotlines at “the drop of a hat.” And finally, she’s not afraid to use legal jargon in everyday life. As a man catcalls her, she yells, “I object!”

Besides the video, Kim also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her day as Elle Woods. “Legally Blonde,” she captioned the post that featured five pics of the star dressed as the iconic character and included her very own pet pooch. Earlier this year, Kim announced she was pursuing a law degree. Many people questioned her decision, but she’s been open about following her dreams.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane,'” she previously wrote. "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not...I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams."