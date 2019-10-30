During the month of October, many people honorSelena Quintanilla with creative costumes that pay homage to the late singer. However, there are other people who choose to honor and remember her through art. And because it’s spooky season, those artists are using pumpkins to bring the singer back to life. The latest person to create a Selena tribute is San Antonio artist Arthur Alaquinez, who carved Selena’s portrait onto a pumpkin with a Halloween twist.

©@kingart_86 nSan Antonio arist Arthur Alaquinez created a Selena Quintanilla pumpkin carvingn

“Worked on this for a couple days,” Arthur wrote alongside the portrait of the late singer. He added: “Artificial pumpkin Carving. Tag The biggest Selena fan you know.” The artist, who has carved different artists, basketball players and celebrities, uses two methods for his pumpkin art. He does traditional and “artificial” carving. His Selena portrait was done using the latter, which isn’t actually carved, but gives the illusion that it is.

Loading the player...

Besides the power of Selena, this pumpkin includes a festive twist. Arthur opted to give the late singer a Day of the Dead makeover. On her right side, she has Día de Muertos-inspired makeup with floral details around her eye and a delicate spider’s web at the top of her head. Other stars that Arthur has used on his pumpkins are Drake, Nipsey Hussle, and the basketball players from the San Antonio Spurs.

