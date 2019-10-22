In the last several years, a new era of courtship has become mainstream: online dating apps. While many were initially skeptical of what the outcomes would be from these, there’s no denying that their popularity has skyrocketed. One of the flagship dating apps, Tinder, reports that they have more than 57 million users around the world, and process close to 2 billion swipes on a daily basis — almost 4,000 every second.

This evolution of dating and swiping right to find love has also ushered in a new dictionary of terms and abbreviations to describe modern day dating situations. Ghosts are no longer unique to Halloween time, and getting benched isn’t exclusive to athletes. These terms are a language of their own — but how many know the phrases to describe the dating situations they may find themselves in?

We decided to find out. We surveyed 1,000 Americans to see how well they knew popular modern-day dating lingo, in addition to if they could spot the fake terms we added in. Read on to see what we uncovered.

54% of people can’t identify dating terms

©Hola

Despite the popularity of dating apps, more than half of people surveyed were not able to identify any of the common dating terms. In a survey that included actual dating terms like ghosting and submarining, 54% still selected “none of the above” when asked which words were actually terms. In fact, only a low 4.6% of millennials correctly answered that submarining as a modern-day dating term.

15% of respondents fell for made-up dating terms

©Hola

Along with all the time spent just trying to make a connection, people also have to try and keep up with the latest lingo to keep up with their potential partners. We included in our survey four made-up dating terms (hopscotching, glazing, shareholding and bleating) to see if respondents would fall for them.

With so many phrases to keep track of (and some that sound straight-up ridiculous), it’s no surprise that 15% of survey respondents fell for made-up dating terms. Hopscotching, which may sound like a phrase describing hopping from one relationship to the next, is really just a playground game. If you’re active in the online dating game, be sure to stay up-to-date on all the latest jargon to keep yourself on the cutting edge.

Don’t be spooked by ghosting

©Hola

It seems like most millennials are familiar with the term ghosting — the act of vanishing from someone’s life without a text, call or social media interaction again. It’s not a new concept, and one that occurs quite commonly. Two studies even showed that nearly 25% of people have been ghosted at some point in their dating lives.

But despite its unfortunate commonality, only 34% of our survey respondents correctly identified ghosting as a term associated with dating. Even more surprising, the phrase “what is ghosting” is searched more than 14,000 times a month on Google. Save the ghosts for Halloween — this modern dating phenomenon is a form of rejection that can leave someone feeling hurt and confused.

Dating terms to know

There’s more to modern-day dating terms than just ghosting and catfishing. Here is some new and unique millennial dating lingo that people are using to describe their dating situations that you should know.

Submarining