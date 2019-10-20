Justin Bieber gives us 10,000 hours of adorable cat/dog moments

It has been a busy month for Justin Bieber. Besides marrying Hailey Baldwin and potentially putting his home for sale, the 25-year-old singer opened two new social media accounts for his furry friends this month. The pop singer is the fur-father of two gorgeous exotic cats, Sushi and Tuna, and two canine friends, Oscar and Esther.

The accounts, kittysushiandtuna and oskietheposkie, which feature pictures of the animals around the house as well as the pets hanging out with their parents and each other. are definitely accounts you need to follow if you don’t already. Oskietheposkie is on his way to becoming a bona fide social media influencer. In fact, his account acquired more than 1 million followers in just two weeks!

Take a look at the not-so-secret life of JB’s pets:

The Drew House founder has always had a sweet spot for pets, but this love has also gotten him under fire quite a few times.

Acquiring Sushi and Tuna caught the attention of PETA because Savannah cats are legally restricted or banned in several U.S. states, but they are allowed to be kept as pets in California, South Carolina, Illinois and Tennessee, per the Savannah Cat Association. In the past, the I'm Sorry crooner has also been criticized for giving away a seven-month-old Chow Chow dog to one of his dancers. Justin revealed he was too busy to properly care for the pup and decided to give it to someone who had more time. In 2013 Justin's pet monkey was seized by German authorities due to lack of proper paperwork.

Over the weekend, Justin posted photos of his younger self (yes, the Justin circa 2007 with the adorable surfer hairstyle we all remember) and his dog Sam who passed away, calling him “my brother Sam.” Despite the sad throwback, Justin seems to be in a really good emotional place, in high spirits and loving life.