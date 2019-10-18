Eva Mendes has some common sense routines that help her stay in shape, like a healthy diet, consistent exercise and keeping hydrated – all while being a mom to two daughters Esmeralda and Amada (and co-parenting with partner Ryan Gosling). Keep reading for the Hitch actress' main secrets to looking and feeling great.

1) Exercise – even though you definitely don't want to

The 45-year-old businesswoman has revealed that although she does not like to exercise – "I have the worst attitude about it... I’m kicking and screaming the whole way through," she told Women's Health in 2019 – she still takes it very seriously because she knows that it is good for her.

2) Make it about 'me time'

The way this working mom sees it, regular workouts allow her to devote some time to herself. "Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now," she revealed to Shape. Eva works out three times a week with trainer Johana Spates, but ups her exercise schedule to five times a week if she has an important event coming up.

©Getty Images "I have the worst attitude" about working out, the Hitch star has said

3) Your mamá was right – drink lots of water!

Eva's phenomenal skin is due to the fact that she drinks a lot of water throughout the day, something which she believes is a key factor in having a flawless visage.

©Getty Images Eva eats eggs every day for breakfast and her lunch is always exactly the same: salmon and quinoa

4) Find your fitness groove

Eva used to do 35 to 45 minutes of cardio on the treadmill, but discovered a different workout – intervals of jogging and sprinting – gave her better results. She does go to the gym three times a week, upping her workout days to five when she has an important event coming up.

5) The 'mom' workout

Eva is the mother of two little girls, who also play an inadvertent role in keeping Eva in shape. They are her main priority so she's with them all the time, which is a workout in and of itself! "I'm always running around with the kids," she told Shape. "I never sit down – I'm on the move all day."

6) A meal routine