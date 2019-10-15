Justin Bieber makes a tempting offer on social media

It has been a big month for Justin Bieber. First he married his long time sweetheart Hailey Baldwin Bieber, then he released a country song with Dan and Shay (which by the way, is a must-watch! the music video resembles a rom-com), and now the Biebs has made us all the offer to buy his gorgeous Beverly Hills abode! Because, why not, right!?

Over the past several days the Baby, Baby singer has been showing his fabulous home on social media. One caption in particular caught our eye: “I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?"

Before you run for the phone and call your real estate agent, here are the pics of the astonishing home!

The house is just what you would expect a pop star’s Beverly Hills estate to be: endlessly spacious and with luxurious details such as (but certainly not limited to) beautiful wooden floors throughout the house, a lounge area with a swing, an arcade super shot game to keep your basketball skills sharp and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows.

The decoration shows a new side to Justin. The living room is adorned with an “I LOVE YOU” art piece, the lounge area with a black and white picture of him and Hailey and throughout the entire house there are comics and statues that portay the singer’s personality. Lastly, of course, DREW, (Justin's own brand) can be found in every room of the house, including his clothing and, yes, pretty much everywhere you look!

Although Justin himself is officially off the market, his house is ready for a new owner!