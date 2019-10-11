If actress and model Gal Gadot has anything clear it’s that she always keeps her roots in mind, she even includes the flavors that remind her of her country in her daily meal habits, whenever possible. The Israeli actress does this with the advantage of knowing that she can use a lot of these flavors without cheating on her diet.

In one of her social media posts, she commented that her fans often ask her about the diet she follows to stay in shape. That’s why the caption of the photo of this dish said: “I thought I’d share my faves every once in a while. Today is Shakshuka. One of my favorite Israeli dishes.” Wanna know what’s in it? Keep reading to find out!

©@gal_gadot This tasty traditional Israeli dish can be eaten for breakfast or dinner

Culinary Mix

What is shakshuka exactly? The first thing to know is that the meaning of the name of this tasty Middle Eastern dish is “mix” in Arabic. It was brought to Israel by Jewish immigrants from North Africa, and is one of Israel’s favorite foods. It consists of stewed tomatoes, eggs, onion, garlic, and many spices, which is common in the region.

If you'd like to try this delicious combination made by Gal Gadot, here is the recipe to try and to share:

- Olive oil

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 2 cloves of minced or crushed garlic

- 1 green pepper

- 800 g diced tomato

- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon paprika

- 1 tablespoon sugar

- 1/2 cup water

- 6 eggs

- Salt and freshly ground pepper

- Fresh parsley or cilantro as a garnish

- Bread

To start cooking, dice the onion and pepper and sauté them in the olive oil over medium heat for five minutes, until they start to soften. Then add the garlic.

Immediately add the tomato and all the spices to the pan. Stir and let simmer over low heat for 15 minutes. When the juice has evaporated and the tomato changes color, hollow out several holes with a spoon to set the eggs into. Be careful not to break the yoke. Finally, cover the pan with a lid and cook over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the lid, sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve immediately with bread.

©Getty Images The stunning actress is very careful with her diet so that she can stay fit

Nutritional tradition

Although the Israeli celeb says that she eats this dish for breakfast because it is “simple, fresh, and just perfect,” thanks to its nutritional value and the flavor of the shakshuka, it is often served for dinner right out of the pan or tajine. Like many dishes from this region, it is ideally served with some bread to dip.

Now that you know how to prepare this delicacy, delight your palate while sticking to your diet just like the beautiful Gal Gadot... y ¡buen apetito!