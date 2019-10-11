Priyanka Chopra on how to be beautiful inside and out

Priyanka Chopra reveals some of her habits for having fresh skin and looking fantastic at 37. The actress follows three simple steps that keep her looking beautiful, but for Nick Jonas' wife, it´s not just the physical appearance what makes you beautiful, the way you feel also has a direct impact on your looks. This is how she does it to look and feel gorgeous.

Since she moved from Bollywood to Hollywood in 2015, the beautiful Indian actress has only become more popular. In fact, her wedding with Nick Jonas was one of the most highly anticipated events of 2018. Her stunning beauty, which earned her the title of Miss World in 2000, is just one of the many things that helped her on the way to share the screen with some of the brightest stars in Hollywood.

The actress reveals that her serene beauty is the result of following certain traditions from the women in her family

Priyanka says that one of the most important lessons she has learned is accepting the nature of her profession, accepting the fact that everything is not always what it seems. When People magazine included her in the list of most beautiful women of 2019, she said to the publication: “Now I know what I have to do to look pretty on the cover of a magazine and the work that we do. That’s how I realized that appearance isn’t everything, it’s the confidence you have when you enter a room, it’s the ability to do your work, giving it everything you've got."

This is an interesting thought coming from a girl who says she has struggled with low self-esteem and was bullied at school because of her skin tone after moving to the US when she was a 13-year-old girl.

Her new status as a married woman has given her a more mature vision of what’s important in life

Priyanka believes in natural beauty, something her mom taught her when she was little. She is her role model and the one who encouraged to follow her dreams. “I grew up aware of the importance of looking after yourself, and they never taught me that that was about being vain. For my mother, taking care of herself has always been important."

For this reason, since she was young, she has followed a three-step ritual that is simple but effective: “I make sure to use moisturizer every day; I take off all my makeup before I go to bed and –very importantly– I drink a lot of water, which is really the elixir of life."

Priyanka advocates for brands that respect diversity and inclusion

The makeup professional Pati Dubroff is the person in charge to make her shine under the spotlight, but the celeb makes sure to use certain brands of cosmetics: “In the beauty world, for instance, all the skin tones have been reduced to six. Obagi is probably one of the first brands that developed their products considering those six tones, while most of the brands only have three. My skin tone isn’t even considered, I’m a number four. Of course, I want to buy a product that has been designed with my skin tone in mind."

For this talented women, beauty comes from within. She constantly advocates for diversity and beauty beyond the physical appearance. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Children’s Rights first, and then as a UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka has also worked to bring attention to social and environmental issues. And that is because in her opinion, the most important thing is to grow and develop as a person: “Physical perfection doesn’t exist."

Her beauty routine consists of three steps: washing her face before sleeping, moisturizing, and drinking plenty of water