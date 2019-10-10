These are boo-tiful! Munch on the top spookiest Halloween candy

The spookiest month of the year is well underway and it’s officially time to stack up on all of the deliciouslishly (and devilishly) sweet candies we can find this frightful season. When we think of the month of October, we automatically think of Halloween and all the ghastly wonders that can occur. And when we think of Halloween, we automatically think of candy — Snickers, the infamous candy corn, Skittles, Hershey's and more. What to pick can sometimes be a little daunting, but fret not, we've put together a list that would delight even the grumpiest of goblins. Check out below to see what are some of the top Halloween treats from over the last few years!

Loading the player...

MORE: Capture the beauty and history of Día de los Muertos with Jose Cuervo

From Snickers to Skittles and everything in-between, money spent on Halloween candy is estimated to be in the billions. The National Retail Federation details that almost $9 billion dollars is spent on Halloween alone, and an estimate of about $2.6 billion is dedicated to sweet treats! Whether you love munching on some ghoulishly good chocolate bars or popping some satisfyingly spooky candy corn, there are plenty of enchanting options for you to choose from this season.

MORE: Brrr it’s getting cold: five cocktail recipes to keep you warm this season