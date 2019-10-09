Eva Mendes has some common sense routines that help her stay in shape, like a healthy diet, consistent exercise and keeping hydrated – all while being a mom to two daughters Esmeralda and Amada (and co-parenting with partner Ryan Gosling). Keep reading for the Hitch actress' main secrets to looking and feeling great.

1) Exercise – even though you definitely don't want to

The 45-year-old businesswoman has revealed that although she does not like to exercise – "I have the worst attitude about it... I’m kicking and screaming the whole way through," she told Women's Health in 2019 – she still takes it very seriously because she knows that it is good for her.

2) Make it about 'me time'

The way this working mom sees it, regular workouts allow her to devote some time to herself. "Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now," she revealed to Shape. Eva works out three times a week with trainer Johana Spates, but ups her exercise schedule to five times a week if she has an important event coming up.

3) Your mamá was right – drink lots of water!

Eva's phenomenal skin is due to the fact that she drinks a lot of water throughout the day, something which she believes is a key factor in having a flawless visage.

Eva eats eggs every day for breakfast and her lunch is always exactly the same: salmon and quinoa

4) Find your fitness groove

Eva used to do 35 to 45 minutes of cardio on the treadmill, but discovered a different workout – intervals of jogging and sprinting – gave her better results. She does go to the gym three times a week, upping her workout days to five when she has an important event coming up.

5) The 'mom' workout

Eva is the mother of two little girls, who also play an inadvertent role in keeping Eva in shape. They are her main priority so she's with them all the time, which is a workout in and of itself! "I'm always running around with the kids," she told Shape. "I never sit down – I'm on the move all day."

6) A meal routine

Eva, who founded cruelty-free beauty product brand Circa, starts the day with a protein-rich breakfast of scrambled eggs and toasted Ezekiel bread, which is sugar-free bread made form organic, sprouted whole grain. Her meals later in the day will include salmon and rice or quinoa with a salad and she also take fish oil supplements.

The actress doesn't deny herself treats – like her fave candy, Cadbury Creme Eggs

7) Treat yo'self

It's not just scrambled eggs on Eva's menu. One of her favorite treats is Cadbury Creme Eggs! The fashion designer has also previously said that she does indeed drink a soda once or twice a week. eveals that although she has strict eating habits, she also allows herself to satisfy her cravings regularly to stay motivated and work hard to look and feel really good.