If Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has anything clear it’s that she always keeps her roots in mind. She even includes the flavors that remind her of her country in her daily meals whenever she can. The Israeli actress has the advantage of knowing that she can indulge in her fave comfort foods while still staying fit.

In one of her social media posts, she commented that her fans often ask her about the diet she follows to stay in shape. That’s why the caption of the photo of this dish said: “I thought I’d share my faves every once in a while. Today is Shakshuka. One of my favorite Israeli dishes.” Wanna know what’s in it? Keep reading to find out!

This tasty traditional Israeli dish can be eaten for breakfast or dinner

Culinary Mix

What is shakshuka exactly? The first thing to know is that the meaning of the name of this tasty Middle Eastern dish is “mix” in Arabic. It was brought to Israel by Jewish immigrants from North Africa, and is one of the region's favorite foods. It consists of stewed tomatoes, eggs, onion, garlic, and a host of spices.

If you'd like to try this delicious combination made by Gal Gadot, here is the recipe to try and to share:

- Olive oil

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 2 cloves of minced or crushed garlic

- 1 green pepper

- 800 g diced tomato

- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon paprika

- 1 tablespoon sugar

- 1/2 cup water

- 6 eggs

- Salt and freshly ground pepper

- Fresh parsley or cilantro as a garnish

- Bread

To start cooking, dice the onion and pepper and sauté them in the olive oil over medium heat for five minutes, until they start to soften. Then add the garlic.

Immediately add the tomato and all the spices to the pan. Stir and let simmer over low heat for 15 minutes. When the juice has evaporated and the tomato changes color, hollow out several holes with a spoon to set the eggs into. Be careful not to break the yoke. Finally, cover the pan with a lid and cook over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the lid, sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve immediately with bread.

The stunning actress is very careful with her diet so that she can stay fit

Nutritional tradition

Although Gal says that she eats this dish for breakfast because it is “simple, fresh, and just perfect", thanks to its nutritional value and savory flavor, it is often served for dinner right out of the pan or tajine. Like many local dishes, it is ideally served with some bread for dipping.

Now that you know how to prepare this delicacy, delight your palate while staying healthy just like the beautiful Gal Gadot... y ¡buen apetito!

RELATED: Impress at your next dinner with a classic ceviche