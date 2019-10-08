Hailey Baldwin had the most spectacular wedding dress and unconventional veil: Photos

Hailey Bieber looked like a princess on her wedding day. One week after she and Justin Bieber said “I do” a second time, the model gave fans a first look at her custom dress designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White that she wore to the ceremony on September 30 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

The 22-year-old bride stunned on her big day wearing an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve lace figure-hugging gown. “@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️,” she captioned a solo portrait of herself in the dress.

Virgil shared the same photo on his account writing, “When @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a “yes” too. love you guys since time, for time✨.” According to Brides, Hailey's dress marks the designer's first foray into bridal fashion.

Another shot of the lace creation revealed the gown's sexy, backless design. Hailey also showed off her unconventional wedding veil in another picture with Justin, who looked dapper in a Celine suit by Hedi Slimane. “Last Monday was the most special day of my life:),” she penned alongside a picture of her and the singer kissing, while her lengthy veil that was embroidered with the words “Till Death Do Us Part” trailed behind them.

The couple secretly tied the knot September 2018 in a New York City courthouse after getting engaged July 2018 in the Bahamas. Their nuptials this time around were more formal and included their family and friends. Among the reported 154 guests were Kylie Jenner, Joan Smalls, Kris Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.