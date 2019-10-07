Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Maluma's special cocktail

Let’s face it: Maluma has had a year filled with many memorable moments. From kicking off the North American leg of his 11:11 tour to collaborating with pop icon Madonna, the 25-year-old continues to be a rising influence in the music scene worldwide. Now, the Colombian heartthrob has managed to add yet another milestone. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Maluma is partnering up with Hennessy to give life to the brand’s “Never stop. Never settle” mantra for Latinx audience.

For the Cognac brand, choosing the No Se Me Quita singer was a no brainer. Like Hennessy's mantra “Never stop. Never settle," Maluma's blends of rhythms and unparalleled work ethic have elevated Latinx culture and broken barriers with Spanish-language music.

The HP singer toured the Hennessy Maison in Cognac, France

“Hennessy and I share several important values: a relentless dedication to our crafts, recognizing where we came from to help inform where we are going, as well as love and appreciation for family,” said Maluma.

The world’s best-selling Cognac brand is inviting consumers to raise a glass with this Maluma-inspired cocktails to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and honor Latinxs across the globe. It's sexy, luxurious and down right powerful.

Check out the recipe below!

The 11:11 drink inspired by Maluma’s highly-anticipated U.S. tour and fourth studio album

THE 11:11

Ingredients:

2 parts Hennessy V.S Cognac

Splash Raw Cane Syrup (or Demerara Syrup)

1 dash Smoked Chili Bitters

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Orange Twist

Preparations: